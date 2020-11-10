Hanoi to host Korean book exhibition
An exhibition to introduce a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese readers is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from mid-November to December 5.
A Korean author's book published in Vietnamese language (Photo: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition to introduce a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese readers is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from mid-November to December 5.
On display will be 20 Korean book titles published in Vietnam, with versions in both Vietnamese and Korean languages.
In addition, the exhibition will feature 60 book titles from the RoK which previously received global literature prizes, including the Bologna RaGaZzi Award, The Golden Apple of the BIB, and Astrid Lindgren.
The event will also offer visitors a chance to join in exchange activities related literature./.