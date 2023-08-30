Hoi An Culture Days open in France on August 29. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Hoi An Culture Days opened in Paris, France, on August 29, featuring folk dances, games, musical performances, and educational events.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Hoi An City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son said that the event aimed to popularise unique characteristics and culture of the ancient town to the Vietnamese community in France and international friends.

Over the past years, Hoi An has strived to become an attractive tourist destination in the central region of Vietnam. The city welcomes more than five million visitors each year.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said that Hoi An is a favourite destination of both domestic and foreign holiday-makers, and the pride of Vietnam. The event was part of a series of activities to mark the 50 founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to UNESCO Le Thi Hong Van introduces Hoi An's handicraft products to international guests. (Photo: VNA)

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Paris, Son revealed that Hoi An has strengthened relations with France’s agencies and organisations. Currently, the city is working with the French Embassy in Vietnam to build a French-style quarter on Phan Boi Chau street. The French Development Agency (AFD) has sponsored a project with a total investment capital of 1 trillion VND (41.3 million USD) for the preservation of the ancient city's old quarter.

Hoi An was recognised as a world cultural heritage in 1999 by UNESCO, with more than 1,000 architectural works imbued with French culture built in the early 20th century. The city is also famous for its Ho Tram which was recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2009./.