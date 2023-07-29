Hoi An, HCM City among top 15 best cities in Asia in 2023
Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City are among the destinations appearing on a list from the World’s Best Awards 2023 as favourite cities in Asia, voted on by readers of US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations
In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.
See more
InfographicGolden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic bridges
Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges in the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.
InfographicSpecial foods not to be missed on Phu Quoc Island
Aside from its picturesque scenery, Phu Quoc Island also offers an abundance of delicious dishes cooked from tasty ingredients found only on “Pearl Island”, such as sardinella salad and horn scallop.
InfographicTourist arrivals in Hanoi reach 12.33 mln in first half
Visitors to Hanoi totalled 12.33 million in the first half of this year, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. International tourists accounted for 2.03 million, a seven-fold rise against the same period last year.
InfographicHanoi and Hue among best Asia Pacific cities: Travel+Leisure
Vietnam’s capital Hanoi and the central city of Hue were voted in the top 10 in the “best cities” category at the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 held by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold
Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.