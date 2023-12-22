Hoi An memories show wins world travel award twice in a row
It’s the second award in a row that the Hoi An ancient town-based complex of tourism, art performance, entertainment and resort & spa in the middle of the Thu Bon River has won after the first successful vote at the annual event in Oman. (Photo: VNA)
The complex had tough competition to edge out Thailand’s Legend Siam and Ocean Park Hong Kong in the vote for the victorious award the second time. (Photo: VNA)
The Hoi An Memories Land is the first and only combined art performance and resort in the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site of Hoi An and the tourism hub in central Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
It creates an art entertainment option for domestic and international visitors in Hoi An town at night. (Photo: VNA)
The Hoi An Memories Land has been voted as the World Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex 2023 at the 30th annual World Travel Awards in Dubai, the United of Arab Emirates. (Photo: VNA)