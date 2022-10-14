Business FTA helps boost Vietnam-EAEU trade ties The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) has contributed to trade between the Southeast Asian nation and EAEU member countries, heard a meeting in Moscow on October 13.

Business Ben Tre plans to develop district into nation’s epicentre for fruit seedlings The People’s Committee of Ben Tre province plans to develop Cho Lach district into a national hub for high-yield and high-quality fruit seedlings at a cost of 85 billion VND (3.57 million USD).

Business Many SOEs recover from pandemic’s impacts: Ministry After severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises invested with state capital has begun to bounce back since 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Ministry not putting 6,800 MW of coal-fired power in draft power plan The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted a proposal to the Government on the approval of the draft National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, in which it continues to exclude 6,800 MW of coal-fired power.