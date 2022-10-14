Hong Kong explores investment opportunities in Vietnam
Trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam were highlighted at a workshop in Hong Kong (China) within the framework of a series of tech fairs from October 13-16.
Vu Thi Thuy, head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Hong Kong, said in the first nine months of this year, Vietnam’s GDP grew 8.83%, and its total export-import value reached 557.9 billion USD, up 15% year-on-year.
She also cited the General Statistics Office (GSO) saying in the nine months, import-export between Vietnam and Hong Kong was valued at 9.97 billion USD, a rise of 3.92% year-on-year.
Hong Kong is now Vietnam’s fifth biggest investor with total registered capital amounting to 28.53 billion USD and 2,110 projects.
Economist Corey To from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) delivered a speech on Vietnam’s consumer market, saying Vietnam is one of the countries with good post-pandemic recovery.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Vietnam’s GDP growth is expected to stand at 7% this year, and about 6.2% next year.
