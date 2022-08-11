Vietnamese stall at Hong Kong Food Expo (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General and Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are introducing a variety of Vietnamese specialties at the Hong Kong Food Expo from August 11-15.

As one of the most important events of Hong Kong's food and beverage sector, the expo was organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and drew exhibitors from Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and Southeast Asian countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam expressed his hope that from 2023, more Vietnamese agricultural companies and products will be introduced at the event.

Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong Vu Thi Thuy hailed Hong Kong as a promising market for Vietnamese food and beverages as it imports almost consumer goods and food instead of producing them.

According to the official, both sides share similarities in consumption culture while Vietnamese products such as rice, seafood, spices, cashew nuts, pepper and coffee are popular in Hong Kong.

On the occasion, the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, the Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo are also held simultaneously.

Last year, the Hong Kong Food Expo attracted 545 exhibitors and 370,000 visitors./.