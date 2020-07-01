Business Prime Minister directs support for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, ministerial-level agencies, localities, and associations promote the effective implementation of the law on supporting small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Business CPI must be kept below 4 pct. this year: PM Vietnam’s CPI this year must be controlled and grow by less than 4 percent, and this is one of the tasks to develop the economy during the remaining months of 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on July 1.

Business Bamboo Airways opens new domestic routes Bamboo Airways officially put into operation two new routes on July 1, connecting Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa with Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and with Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Business HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment HCM City is on course to build a smart city, so building a cashless society is among its main goals, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen.