Hue artists revitalising classical opera
During its ruling time, the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) developed the art of Tuong (classical opera) to its brilliant peak. Hue’s Royal Tuong is an outstanding representative of classical theatre and the artistic heritage of the Vietnamese people.
Hue artists take part in promoting Hue Royal Tuong (classical opera). (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Impressive images of Tuong artists on the streets of Hue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
More than 200 artists take part in a street performance to introduce and promote Hue Royal Tuong. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A classical opera troupe on the way to the Imperial Citadel in Hue. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The highly-expressive movements of Hue Royal Tuong. (Photo: VNP/VNA)