Business RoK’s investment into Vietnam property market increases Vietnam's real estate is an increasingly attractive sector for investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese tra fish sector enters new development cycle Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) export revenue expands about 90 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, signaling a new development period for the sector.

Business HCM City works to clear hurdles for RoK investors Investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City are facing a number of bottlenecks related to labour regulation and administrative procedures that need to be promptly removed, heard a June 24 dialogue between the municipal leaders and the business community.