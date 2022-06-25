Hue Festival Trade Fair connects Vietnamese localities
A trade fair within the framework of the 2022 Hue Festival opened in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 24 evening, offering a good chance for businesses in the province and other localities nationwide to step up trade promotion and investment cooperation.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phan Quy Phuong said that, after 10 editions since 2000, the Hue Festival Trade Fair has gradually affirmed its position and professionalism and improved in terms of quality and the number of participants.
It has created a change in the “Vietnamese people prioritise Made-in-Vietnam product” movement and created a push to promote and expand export markets, and increase competitiveness in the international economic integration, added Phuong.
This year’s fair comprises over 350 booths of more than 200 enterprises showcasing agro-forestry-aquatic products, handicrafts and specialties.
A lot of activities such as cultural exchanges, trade connectivity and promotion will be held within the framework of the event, which will remain open until June 30./.