Society Bac Giang, Bac Ninh launch social distancing measures Northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces – Vietnam’s current largest COVID-19 outbreak hotspots - have launched social distancing in several localities to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Society National Museum of History to go digital to attract more visitors Twenty national treasures at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi will be introduced to the public via a virtual gallery in June at the latest with support of digital technology.

Society Trade union supports pandemic-hit workers The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) will splash out more than 2.5 billion VND (108,500 USD) to support workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, heard an online meeting between the VGCL and its provincial trade unions on May 17.