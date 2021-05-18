Huge bomb safely deactivated in Quang Tri
The MK 82 bomb (Source: sggp.org.vn)
Quang Tri (VNA) - Sappers with the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 successfully deactivated and removed a huge bomb left over from wartime that was found in the Thach Han River.
The MK 82 bomb was 1.5 metres in length, 230 kg in weight, and 27 cm in diameter, and had a detonator.
It was discovered at a depth of 3 metres by a local man who was fishing about 10 metres from the river bank.
Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in Vietnam in terms of unexploded ordnance (UXO), which are scattered over 81 percent of its land area and have killed over 3,430 people and injured 5,100 during peacetime./.