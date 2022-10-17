Hung Yen builds e-government, working towards digital government
The northern province of Hung Yen is undertaking a series of measures to build e-government, working towards digital government in accordance with the programme on digital transformation in 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030.
Illustrative image (Photo: baohungyen.vn)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is undertaking a series of measures to build e-government, working towards digital government in accordance with the programme on digital transformation in 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030.
The provincial authorities have instructed all sectors and localities to cooperate in building technical infrastructure and platforms serving digital transformation. So far 100% of agencies, departments have their own LAN networks and broadband internet connections. The data transmission network exclusively for Party and State offices in the province has connected 100% offices at three levels – provincial, district and communal.
The rate of computer use among State employees reaches 100% at provincial and district agencies and over 80% at communal ones, with all computers connected to the internet. It is noteworthy that all State management agencies at provincial and district levels have specialized information technology (IT) technicians.
Hung Yen has built a Local Government Service Platform (LGSP) with components meeting requirements set in the guidance of the Ministry of Information and Communication in its decision issuing the architecture framework of the Vietnamese e-government version 2.0.
The province also put into use seven shared data systems, namely the provincial information portal; the public service portal and single-window system; the work e-mail system; the e-document exchange software; the e-conference system; the database on civil servants and public employees; and the reporting system.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duy Hung said the province considers building a digital government is the top task towards a modern administration. The province has required sectors and localities to accelerate the transform of State agencies’ operation to the digital environment.
He stressed that digital transformation is a mandatory task, in which the people and enterprises are put at the centre, with increasing engagement in State agencies’ activities, towards the goal of streamlining administrative procedures and providing digital services and conveniences for the public./.