Sci-Tech 9,500 cyber-attacks recorded in nine months Nearly 1,000 cyber attacks caused problems in information systems in Vietnam last month, a year-on-year increase of nearly 20%.

Sci-Tech Great potential for Russia - Vietnam AI cooperation Cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) technology is a suitable direction for further developing relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s member nations, including Vietnam, Vice-President for International Relations at Far Eastern Federal University of Russia Yevgeny Vlasov has said.