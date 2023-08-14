Hung Yen works hard on agricultural economic development project
Hung Yen hopes to develop specialised flower and ornamental plant cultivation areas in Van Giang and Khoai Chau districts into flower and ornamental plant production centres in the northern region. (Photo: baohungyen.vn)Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen has taken a series of measures to improve the effectiveness of economic development in land areas for cultivating staple crops, excluding rice.
The project to develop and improve the economic efficiency of the land areas for staple crop cultivation by 2025, with a vision to 2030, aims to lift per capita income in rural areas to 70 million VND (over 2,900 USD) per year by 2025; and the income per hectare of cultivation reaching 250-300 million VND.
Under the project, Hung Yen hopes to develop specialised flower and ornamental plant cultivation areas in Van Giang and Khoai Chau districts into flower and ornamental plant production centres in the northern region.
All the handcraft industries and traditional craft villages are required to have environmental protection plans in place, and progressively establish concentrated wastewater treatment systems to meet standards. All production and business establishments must meet environmental protection requirements.
Hung Yen has set to establish between 20 – 40 new businesses and agricultural cooperatives, and gradually form concentrated production areas and hi-tech applied-agriculture areas to produce agricultural products with high quality and added value.
Attention will be paid to rapidly but carefully developing handicraft industries and craft villages, which will serve as motivation for the development of agriculture and tourism services.
With the proactive involvement of sectors, localities and local residents, as of late June 2023, the project recorded significant achievements.
Banana farming projects will run in Khoai Chau and Kim Dong districts and Hung Yen city. (Photo: baohungyen.vn)The annual average growth expanded by 7%, the value of income per cultivated hectare reached 254 million VND per year, the percentage of trained labourers was 68%, and the poverty rate dropped to 1.3%.
As many as 23 communes have been recognised as advanced new-style rural areas, while six communes became model new-style rural communes.
There are 15 recognised craft villages. Meanwhile, 46 products meet the criteria of the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.
Regarding the development of high-tech agriculture, clean, ecological, and organic agriculture, the provincial agriculture and rural development sector, localities, and farmers have expanded the development of sustainable agriculture in response to climate change. This farming focuses on flower and ornamental plant production, and livestock and poultry farming with the application of high technology and modern management. It forms value chain linkages of cultivation, harvest, preservation, processing, and consumption.
The province has also implemented various solutions to encourage land consolidation, thus forming large-scale farming and concentrated cultivation areas, and hi-tech agriculture production.
The area for flower and ornamental plant cultivation has been expanded to over 550 ha. About 50-60% of households practice safe livestock farming in line with the VietGAP standard, and the proportion of concentrated livestock farming has reached 65-70%.
In order to support farmers in linking production, processing, and consumption, relevant agencies have provided assistance for local farmers in implementing organic longan cultivation models in the Ne Chau Longan Cooperative, and a black grape cultivation model in the Hong Nam Green Agriculture Cooperative in Hung Yen city.
The application of new scientific and technological advancements in production has been strongly developed.
To further develop the agricultural economy within the project, from now until 2030, investment will be prioritised for high-tech clean vegetable cultivation projects in Kim Dong and Khoai Chau districts and Hung Yen city. In other areas, citrus fruit tree, longan, and lychee cultivation projects will run in Van Giang, Khoai Chau, Kim Dong, Tien Lu and Phu Cu district, and Hung Yen city, while banana farming projects will run in Khoai Chau and Kim Dong districts and Hung Yen city. Medicinal plant cultivation projects will run in Khoai Chau and Kim Dong district, among others./.