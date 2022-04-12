Hyundai auto sales surge nearly 70 percent in March
Sales of Hyundai automobiles in March jumped 69.4 percent month-on-month to 7,069 units, raising the total sales in the first quarter of 2022 to 18,670, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according TC Group.
Hyundai Accent remains Hyundai’s best-selling model last month with 2,031 units sold, doubling February’s figure. (Photo: BNEWS)Hanoi (VNA) – Sales of Hyundai automobiles in March jumped 69.4 percent month-on-month to 7,069 units, raising the total sales in the first quarter of 2022 to 18,670, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according TC Group.
Hyundai Accent remained the brand’s best-selling model last month with 2,031 units sold, doubling February’s figure.
Hyundai Santa Fe came second with 1,201 units delivered to customers, up 51.5 percent month-on-month.
Sales of Hyundai Creta, a B-SUV car model launched by TC Group in mid-March, has reached 54./.