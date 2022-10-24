Society Gathering offers legal consultancy for Vietnamese workers in RoK The Vietnam EPS Labour Management Office and the Siheung Foreign Workers Support Centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have organised a gathering to provide legal consultancy for Vietnamese guest workers in Gyeonggi province and surrounding areas.

Society Workshop shares experience in buying, renovating houses for Vietnamese in Japan A workshop to share experience in buying and renovating houses in Japan was held in Tokyo on October 23, attracting the participation of over 100 overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living, studying and working in the country.

Society Hung Yen modernises power grid operation, management The Hung Yen Power Company in the northern province of Hung Yen has strongly invested in upgrading its grid infrastructure and modernising its management and operation in order to ensure safe and stable power supply, towards meeting the demand in the 2021-2025 period.

Society Vietnam achieves significant progress in anti-domestic violence work: UNFPA Representative The draft amended Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control is scheduled to be passed by the National Assembly at its year-end session this October.