The EU is the biggest importer of Vietnamese coffee, accounting for more than 16 percent of Việt Nam’s total coffee export.



The Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which removed 93 percent of tariffs, opened significant opportunities for Vietnamese coffee, according to the Ministry Industry and Trade, adding that coffee was also one among 39 geographical indications of Vietnam that the EU committed to protection under the EVFTA.



Vietnam and Brazil, two major coffee exporters, both have trade agreements with the EU, meaning that both enjoyed preferential tariffs when exporting coffee into the EU. However, Brazil mainly supplied Arabica coffee while Vietnam focused on Robusta.



The ministry said that the potential for coffee export to the EU was considerable thanks to the increasing demand for processed and high-quality coffee./.

VNA