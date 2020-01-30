Business Petrol prices drop slightly in latest review The retail prices of petrol were reduced as from 3pm on January 30 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Local pie of retailing is both sweet and bitter As one of the most dynamic economies in the region, Vietnam's retail market is attractive for many foreign investors, but it can also be challenging at the same time.

Business Registered capital of new firms hits four-year high A total of 8,276 new enterprises were established in the first month of 2020, down 17.9 percent year-on-year, but the total registered capital of the firms surged sharply by 76.8 percent to 267.2 trillion VND (11.55 billion USD), the highest growth rate in four years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Fruit exporters eye Vietnamese market With a growing middle class and high GDP growth, Vietnam has become an ideal market for foreign fruit exporters, experts have said.