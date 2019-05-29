In the desert of Ninh Thuan

Every year from April to July is the driest period in Ninh Thuan, turning the province into a mini desert. Local farmers struggle to cover this desert land with the green of development.
VNA
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:52:28
Print
The path of Buddhism
Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province
Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon
CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years
Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi
More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations
Light festival in Ho Chi Minh City