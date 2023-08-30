Illustrative image (Photo: reuters.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – According to Reuters, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on August 29 that the country had decided to allow rice export to Singapore.



A spokesperson for the ministry said that formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following another on broken rice export last year.

India, which is scrambling to rein in inflation ahead of state elections later this year, on August 25 also expanded curbs on rice export with a 20% duty on parboiled rice effective until October 15.



India accounts for more than 40% of world rice export, and low inventories with other exporters mean any cut in shipments could further inflate food prices already driven up by Russia - Ukraine conflict and erratic weather./.