India boosts maritime cooperation with ASEAN member states
Indian Coast Guard (ICG)’s Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar arrived at Muara, Brunei, on April 9 as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries.
Hanoi (VNA) – Indian Coast Guard (ICG)’s Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar arrived at Muara, Brunei, on April 9 as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries.
During the 3-day visit, made in pursuance of the India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, the crew will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. Planned activities also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports events with the Bruneian side.
The visit aims to not only strengthen the bilateral ties but also showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of “Aatamnirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India”./.
During the 3-day visit, made in pursuance of the India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, the crew will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. Planned activities also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports events with the Bruneian side.
The visit aims to not only strengthen the bilateral ties but also showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of “Aatamnirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India”./.