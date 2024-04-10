World Singapore pilots electric harbour craft charging point The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on April 8 launched the first pilot trial for an electric harbour craft charging point at Marina South Pier, providing the maritime industry with decarbonisation options.

World 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on April 9, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

World Thailand, TikTok coordinate to promote Songkran festival The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is offering prizes worth over 500,000 THB (nearly 13,700 USD) for videos with content about Songkran and posting it on TiKTok as part of Songkran 2024 celebrations.

World Renewable energy – leading solution to climate change mitigation in ASEAN Investing in renewable energy sources is as a palliative measure for ASEAN to mitigate climate change, according to Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions at Malaysian-based Vertiv Chee Hoe Ling.