Illustrative image (Source: The Energy Data)

– India’s solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies announced on June 4 that it has officially put into operation a 50MW ground-mounted solar plant in Vietnam.Waaree Energies Director in charge of Sales and Marketing Sunil Rathi said that the project marks the company’s footprint in Southeast Asia.According to him, Waaree Energies bagged a contract for setting up the ground-mounted solar project in September 2018, and in late May 2019, the plant was commissioned.The project was developed for Song Giang Solar Power JSC in the central province of Khanh Hoa on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode, he said, adding that the plant is designed to generate more than 78,600 MWh of electricity per year."Vietnam government has set a target of 12 GW from solar installations. Demand for energy is expected to increase by 10 percent by 2020 and Waaree is targeting the growing demand," Rathi said.Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is India's leading solar PV (photovoltaic) maker and leader in rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai. The company has presence in over 280 locations in India and 68 countries internationally.-VNA