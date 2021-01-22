Business Fruit and vegetable purchasing, distribution centre opens in Tien Giang A fruit and vegetable purchasing and distribution centre was opened at the My Tho Industrial Park in My Tho city in the Mekong Delta’s Tien Giang province on January 22.

Travel Da Nang pins hopes on MICE tours Da Nang on January 22 welcomed a group of more than 700 visitors taking a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tour, one of the largest groups on such a tour to the central city this year.

Business Five trends identified for real estate market in 2021 While 2020 is believed to have changed the real estate industry, trends in the sector this year are forecast to sustain or be aligned with demand in the market.

Business Vietjet honoured ‘The Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ for cargo transportation Payload Asia, an international magazine for air freight industry, on January 22 honoured Vietjet as ‘The Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ and ‘The Belly Carrier of the Year’ for its outstanding cargo transportation in 2020.