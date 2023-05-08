World Indonesia ensures commercial flights during ASEAN Summit The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation ensures that regular flights to and from Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara province, will continue to be operated during the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9-11.

World Home construction cost up 3.5% in Thailand Sanitaryware price hikes led to a 3.5% increase in the standard home construction price index in the first quarter of this year amid higher fuel costs, according to the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of Thailand.

World Malaysia steps up trade in, outside region Malaysia can continue to bank on its strong bilateral trade and investment linkages, especially within ASEAN, to boost its trade as well as take advantage of various trade pacts such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said a Malaysian scholar.

ASEAN ASEAN hastens regional payment connectivity ASEAN will work on a roadmap to expand its regional payment connectivity to encompass all member states, according to the bloc’s chair Indonesia.