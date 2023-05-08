Indonesia backs promotion of 5-Point Consensus on Myanmar
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – As the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, Indonesia will promote the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar and continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Myanmar people through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), said President Joko Widodo.
Widodo made the remarks at a May 8 press conference at the outset of the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, which will take place in Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo town on May 9-11.
He stated that the country will create favourable conditions for the AHA Centre to complete a related assessment that has been delayed for a long time.
On May 7, the AHA Centre and ASEAN working group on Myanmar planned to deliver humanitarian aid to the nation but this plan had to be postponed due to security reasons.
The Five-Point Consensus, adopted by ASEAN leaders in April 2021 to support stability in Myanmar and its effective engagement in ASEAN cooperation and community building, includes agreed-upon points such as ending violence, holding constructive dialogue among all parties involved, providing humanitarian assistance for Myanmar, appointing an ASEAN Special Envoy to facilitate talks, and allowing ASEAN Special Envoy to visit Myanmar./.