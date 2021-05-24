World Laos, Cambodia record more new COVID-19 infections The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed on May 24 that the country has recorded additional 21 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including 10 domestically-transmitted cases.

World Singapore grows slightly thanks to stronger manufacturing activities: Reuters poll Singapore's economy is expected to have grown 0.9 percent in the first quarter on an annual basis, an improvement from earlier estimates, thanks to stronger-than-expected performance in the manufacturing sector, according to a poll of economists by Reuters.