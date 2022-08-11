NC212i Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) produced by PT Dirgantara Indonesia . (PTDI). (Photo: indonesiawindow.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), an Indonesian aerospace company, has handed over an NC212i plane to the Thai Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA).



Wildan Arief, PTDI’s Director of Finance, Risk Management and Human Resources, said that the aircraft with the tail number AX-2129 took off from Husein Sastranegara Airport in West Java province to Nakhon Sawan Air Base in Thailand.



According to Arief, the NC212i is multi-purpose aircraft which can be used for passenger transport, cargo, rainmaking, troop/paratroop transport and medical evacuation operations.

This specification of the NC212i is ideal for Thailand’s geographical conditions, he noted.

Another type of aircraft that also fits Thailand’s geography is the N219, which is expected to become the next purchase by Thailand, he said, adding that one more NC212i plane will be delivered to Thailand by the end of December.



PTDI has so far delivered 466 planes and helicopters for the domestic and foreign markets./.