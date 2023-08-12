Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed a delegation from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on August 10 at the Presidential Palace. (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his desire for a seamless and swift path to make Indonesia a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), especially when the country is carrying out economic reform in many areas.

Speaking in a press conference on August 10 after the meeting between President Jokowi and an OECD delegation at the Presidential Palace, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann appreciated President Jokowi's leadership in implementing reforms in several areas to strengthen the national economy in the context of global instability. Many of the economic and investment reforms are well suited to Indonesia's need to strengthen the economy.



Minister Sri Mulyani said that the Government of Indonesia and the OECD have been cooperating for a long time. Indonesia is the main business partner of the OECD.

The two sides have implemented some cooperation programmes such as an economic survey and assessment of the policies in Indonesia.



Indonesia conducted an assessment of policies related to State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) and tax, capital flow, government procurement, anti-corruption, and the environment.



Regarding Indonesia’s desire to become an OECD member, the minister said that President Jokowi expressed a hope that the process for OECD membership will run smoothly and quickly, especially when Indonesia implements reforms to make its economy in line with OECD’s requirements for membership.

During the meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also added that OECD member countries strongly support Indonesia to join the OECD and a meeting to discuss Indonesia's OECD membership will be held soon./.