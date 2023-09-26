World Myanmar's hot air balloon festival to resume after 3-year halt Myanmar's renowned hot air balloon festival in Taunggyi, Shan state will resume this year after being suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on September 25.

World Philippines seeks measures for cutting rice prices The Philippines is considering options other than a price ceiling to tackle high rice prices, the country’s National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has said.

World Cambodia aims to become high-income country in 2050 Cambodia has set a target of becoming a high-income country by 2050, stated Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet while addressing the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22.

World Singapore’s inflation drops for 4th straight month Consumer prices in Singapore rose at a slower pace for a 4th consecutive month in August, however, economists believe the trend could falter if oil prices continue to rise, and disruptive weather patterns lead to higher food prices.