Indonesia holds potential to become world’s gas supplier
Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has the potential to become a country that has a strategic position to meet world gas needs, President of SPA for Asia Pacific Region ENI, Ciro Antonio Pagano, has said.
Speaking at the 4th International Convention on Indonesian Upstream Oil and Gas (ICIUOG) 2023 recently held in Nusa Dua, Bali, Ciro Antonio Pagano said that the country's geographical position is considered very strategic for world energy trade, especially gas and LNG.
According to him, position is strategic because it is surrounded by large buyers such as Japan, the Republic of Korea and China.
On the other hand, gas demand in the domestic market is also high, making Indonesia also a potential gas market, he continued.
ENI, an Italian multinational energy company, is one of the companies that has invested heavily in Indonesia. Its seriousness was demonstrated through the corporate action carried out in July 2023, when the company acquired Chevron's management rights in the Indonesian Deepwater Development (IDD) oil and gas project./.