Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on October 2 that it has officially put into operation a high-speed railway line, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, which connects the capital Jakarta to the city of Bandung.

Speaking at the ceremony in Jakarta, Widodo said that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway marks the modernination of this type of public transport, which is efficient and environmentally friendly.



The total investment for the 142km railway was estimated at 7.3 billion USD. With speeds of up to 350km per hour, the travel time between Jakarta and Bandung is reduced to 45 minutes, down from the previous three-hour journey. Both Jakarta and Bandung are densely populated cities in Indonesia

A senior official said that a trial period has been launched since the second week of September when residents can ride free of charge, adding that it will be extended and ticket sales will begin in mid-October.

Previously, on September 29, the Indonesian Ministry of Transport issued an operating license to the company that builds and operates the railway line./.

