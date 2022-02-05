World Thailand approves China's COVID-19 vaccines for use in children Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on February 4 that it has approved the use of China's Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines for those aged six and above, given that the nation is accelerating its vaccine roll-out.

World Malaysian economy projected to grow by 5.5-6.5 percent in 2022 Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on February 4 forecast that the Malaysian economy will expand between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent this year, underpinned by continued expansion in global demand and higher expenditure in private sector.

World Daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore top 10,000 for first time New COVID-19 infections in Singapore surged following the Lunar New Year festival to 13,046 on February 4, more than tripling the figure recorded a day earlier, reported its Health Ministry.

World Cambodia asks Myanmar to send non-political representative to AMM Retreat Cambodia will not invite Myanmar's Foreign Minister to the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) Retreat to be hosted by Cambodia, the freshnewsasia website reported, citing source of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.