Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia hopes to attract 1,200 trillion rupiah (84 billion USD) in investment this year, the country’s Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has said.



Experiences in 2020 and 2021, new regulations enacted by the Law on Job Creation, global demand for Indonesia’s natural resources, and President Joko Widodo’s continued support to downstream industry developments are factors that bolster efforts to realise the investment target in 2022, he told an online news conference on January 27.



The ministry has conceived several strategies for boosting investment in Indonesia including maximising incentive facilities and the potential of approved investments permits. Some corporations have received incentives with the total amount surpassing 2,000 trillion rupiah.



The official said that the government's second strategy is to boost the development of investment realisation in several projects launched last year.

The minister said a team will be set up that will work in several countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US, and European countries./.