Indonesia looks to end fossil fuel import by 2030
Indonesia has depended much on imported fossil fuels in recent years, but the country’s Government is working to further reduce the import and phase it out by 2030.
Dadan Kusdiana, Director General for New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation at the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, told a workshop on January 7 that the country consumed 35 million kilolitres of petrol and 29 million kilolitres of diesel oil in 2019.
It imported about 24 million kilolitres of fossil fuels, including petrol and diesel oil that year.
The official said the Government and the ministry are promoting the search for alternatives to fossil fuels to ease financial burden on the country and more importantly, help realise the target of clean energy usage to protect the environment.
Accordingly, petrol will be the first to be removed from the list of those allowed to be imported. Traditional petrol will be replaced with made-in-Indonesia biofuels, natural gas, and batteries when it comes to motorised transport vehicles./.
