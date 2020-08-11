Indonesia offers 10 oil and gas projects in 2020
The Indonesian government offers 10 oil and gas working areas in 2020, through direct offers and regular auctions.
Speaking at a recent virtual press conference, acting director general at the Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR) Ministry Ego Syahrial said the 10 oil and gas working areas spread across Kalimantan, Java and Papua Island.
In detail, five direct offering are Merangin III (onshore), Sekayu (onshore), North Kangean (offshore), Cendrawasih VIII (offshore), Mamberamo (onshore and offshore) with potential 1,203.69 million barrels of oil (MMBO) and 586.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf).
The five remaining projects are offered through regular auctions, including West Palmerah (onshore), Wangkas (offshore), Liman (onshore), Bose (onshore and offshore), and Maratua (onshore and offshore) with potential 2,232.75 MMBO and 4,420 Bcf.
He stated that EMR will continue efforts to keep investment and business activity in oil and gas remain positive.
As of July 2020, Indonesia had 99 working areas, consisting of 73 conventional and 26 non-conventional ones.
According to Syahrial, investment in the oil and gas sector in the first half of 2020 was still below the target due to the impact of the pandemic, reaching only 5.6 billion USD or 39 percent of the 14.5-billion-USD target./.