World Indonesian firm expands oil and gas investment in Africa Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guma Africa Group Limited on the establishment of an alliance to explore potential projects in the upstream and downstream oil and gas business in Africa.

World ADB increases support for energy transition in Asia A new financing tool that allows Asian governments to force coal-fired power plants to shut down early is set to launch its first project in Indonesia following months of negotiations, according to the Asia Development Bank (ADB).

World Thailand launches campaign to stimulate comsumption Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai on October 2 expressed his confidence that the government’s "Quick Win” policy to reduce the costs of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices will create a “win-win" for both operators and consumers.

World Indonesian, Australian navies conduct joint seabed survey The Indonesian Navy's Hydro-Oceanographic Centre (Pushidrosal) and the Australian Navy (RAN) are conducting a two-month joint survey of the seabed in the Timor Sea border area.