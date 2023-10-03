Indonesia opens first batik museum in Jakarta
A batik museum was inaugurated in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta, on October 2 in celebration of National Batik Day.
Jakarta (VNA) - A batik museum was inaugurated in Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Jakarta, on October 2 in celebration of National Batik Day.
As reported by Antara, Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim, in his speech at the ceremony, emphasised that Indonesia must be grateful for its rich cultural heritage that takes various forms, including historical objects, traditions, and works of art, been passed on from generations to generations.
The minister noted that batik received international recognition due to its beautiful motifs that reflect Indonesian cultural values and philosophical meaning.
He affirmed that the Indonesia Batik Museum serves as proof of the government's commitment to designating cultural heritage as a tool that can be used by future generations to explore their nation's culture.
Batik was recognised as an intangible world heritage by UNESCO in 2009 thanks to its cultural value and philosophical significance related to Indonesians' life cycle, technical uniqueness and the beauty of its patterns./.
As reported by Antara, Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim, in his speech at the ceremony, emphasised that Indonesia must be grateful for its rich cultural heritage that takes various forms, including historical objects, traditions, and works of art, been passed on from generations to generations.
The minister noted that batik received international recognition due to its beautiful motifs that reflect Indonesian cultural values and philosophical meaning.
He affirmed that the Indonesia Batik Museum serves as proof of the government's commitment to designating cultural heritage as a tool that can be used by future generations to explore their nation's culture.
Batik was recognised as an intangible world heritage by UNESCO in 2009 thanks to its cultural value and philosophical significance related to Indonesians' life cycle, technical uniqueness and the beauty of its patterns./.