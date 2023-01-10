ASEAN ASEAN economies able to survive market volatility in 2023: UOB Major ASEAN economies should be able to survive volatile market swings in 2023 following similar turmoil last year thanks to the region's strong fundamentals, according to Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).

ASEAN Singapore carefully restores air links with China Singapore will carefully restore air connectivity with China and continue with a cautious approach to ensure passengers have a safe and smooth experience, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on January 9, a day after China reopened its border for international travellers under new "no quarantine" rules.

ASEAN Thailand rescinds COVID-19 vaccination rules for visitors Thailand on January 9 rescinded a policy announced recently requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.