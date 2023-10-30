Indonesia promotes coffee exports to Qatar
Indonesia wants to strengthen cooperation with Qatar across various sectors, including coffee exports, Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar Ridwan Hassan has said.
Indonesia ranks as the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer and the second-largest in Asia, contributing approximately 7% of the global coffee output. (Photo: congthuong.vn)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia wants to strengthen cooperation with Qatar across various sectors, including coffee exports, Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar Ridwan Hassan has said.
Speaking at the opening of the “Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia” exhibition in Qatar on October 28, the ambassador stressed that coffee transcends being a mere commodity, it’s a way of life, and thus, Indonesia aims to expand its market.
He emphasised the potential of mutually beneficial products to enhance the ties between the two nations.
The Southeast Asian country ranks as the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer and the second-largest in Asia, contributing approximately 7% of the global coffee output.
The diplomat highlighted the rich diversity of Indonesian coffee, stemming from the country’s unique geographical position as the world’s largest archipelago along the equator.
He explained that this advantageous location allows Indonesia to offer an array of specialty coffee types from various regions, including Gayo, Flores, Sidikalang, Toraja, and, notably, Java. Each of these speciality coffees boasts its own distinct aroma and flavour, contributing to Indonesia’s vibrant and expanding presence in the global coffee market./.