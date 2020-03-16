World Countries enhance measures against COVID-19 A meeting of Thailand’s Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later dates.

World Russian expert highlights effective cooperation with Vietnam at UN Russia and Vietnam share similar views on most international issues and the two countries have established close and effective cooperation bilaterally and within the UN framework.

World Singaporean PM’s visit to Australia to be replaced with video conference A scheduled visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Australia will be replaced by a video conference in view of Australia's COVID-19 restrictions, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on March 16. ​

World Singapore tightens border control amid COVID-19 Singaporean government has announced that from 11:59pm on March 16, all passengers, including Singaporeans, entering Singapore from ASEAN, Japan, the UK and Switzerland, must be self-quarantined for 14 days.