Indonesia records 2.34 billion USD trade surplus in February
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia recorded a 2.34 billion USD trade surplus in February as exports rose but import edged down significantly, according to the Indonesian Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
Exports rose by 2.24 percent to 13.94 billion USD in February on the year-on-year basis, but imports dropped by 18.69 percent to 11.6 billion USD.
Shipment of raw materials from abroad came lower by 8.9 billion USD in February from 10.57 billion USD in the previous month.
Similarly, imports of capital goods nudged lower by 1.83 billion USD in February from 2.23 billion USD in January.
February's trade balance surplus is expected to help narrow the country's current account gap which is crucial for rupiah volatility.
The country's foreign exchange reserve ticked down 130.44 billion USD in February from 131.7 billion USD in January./.