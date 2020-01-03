

Ciliwung River in Kampung Pulo in East Jakarta, Indonesia . (Photo: jakartaglobe.id)



Jakarta (VNA) – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan admitted that the government’s river normalisation programme was not yet optimal in preventing floods in the capital city.



Inspecting the Ciliwung River in Kampung Pulo in East Jakarta on January 2, Anies said it was so true that the river restoration programme has been carried out but flooding still occurs.

The Ciliwung River overflowed following heavy rainfall on New Year's Eve. Thousands of houses near the area were flooded with a height of 0.5-2 metres.



According to Anies, a long-term and comprehensive study on flood mitigation in the city is necessary, especially on controlling water in the upstream by building dams.



In addition, the government must build reservoirs and dams to collect water.



By that way, Anies expressed optimism that flooding in the capital can be minimised.



Meanwhile, Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadi Moeljono voiced different opinions in light of the solution for flooding in Jakarta, holding if the programme is well implemented, Jakarta will be safe from flooding.



In the past years, Indonesia has prioritised river revival programme in a bid to reduce flooding during rainy season. The government has spent billions of USD on the programme; however it has not proved efficiency as expected by local residents./.