Indonesia, RoK look to step up economic cooperation
The RoK's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (L) and Indonesia President Joko Widodo pose for a photo during their meeting in Jakarta on January 19, 2023. (Photo: Yonhap)Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo had a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 19 in Jakarta to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas.
During the meeting, Kim touted the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the RoK and Indonesia, and called for strengthening economic and security cooperation under a "special strategic partnership," the RoK's Yonhap News Agency reported.
The two countries established the special strategic partnership in 2017 during then Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to Indonesia.
Kim stressed that the two countries can be "best partners" in supply chain cooperation, noting that Indonesia has key minerals, such as nickel, while the RoK has advanced technology in mining and smelting.
He also asked Indonesia to support Korean companies' investment in the Southeast Asian nation, saying investment in automobiles, petrochemicals and other industries is expected to expand as the two countries implemented the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) starting this year.
For his part, Widodo said Indonesia is ready to expand cooperation with the RoK in new areas such as health care and digital finance./.