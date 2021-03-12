Indonesia seeks to host ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum
Indonesia is seeking to host the ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum, which will focus on improving the digital economy through digital transformation, especially in the creative economy sector, said Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G Plate.
At the 15th virtual meeting of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) which opened on March 12, Plate conveyed Indonesia's initiative to organise the ASEAN Creative Economy Business Forum, which is planned to be held in November and is entitled “Enhancing Digital Creative Economy: A Step Towards Regional Economic Recovery”.
The forum is hoped to enhance the implementation of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, which will contribute to economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Digital transformation is one solution to address the current situation through the use of digital technology, he said, stressing AMRI's simultaneous efforts to promote digital readiness and inclusive digital accessibility.
Under the AMRI platform, ASEAN has promised to use information and communication technology to enhance regional cooperation. More importantly, the meeting has emphasised on the appropriate use of public communication to promote a wider sense of regional identity, he commented.
Indonesia has taken necessary measures to improve the quality of information flow, and renewed the related regulations, Plate added.
