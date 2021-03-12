World Malaysian Prime Minister continues Middle East tour Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11 began his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the second leg of his Middle East trip. ​

World Cambodia launches cyberspace child protection campaign Cambodia on March 10 launched an online child protection campaign called "Kit Kou Kon", aiming at raising awareness of the danger of digital platforms on children and providing useful tips to parents about preventing and solving related problems.

ASEAN Vietnamese wins ASEANO sponsorship for plastic pollution research Nguyen Thi Trang, a Vietnamese predoctoral fellow at the Asian Institute of Technology and three other researchers from Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand have received 30,000 USD sponsorship from a research grant competition of the ASEAN-Norwegian Cooperation Project on Local Capacity Building for Reducing Plastic Pollution in the ASEAN Region (ASEANO).

ASEAN 11th ASEAN Military Operations Meeting held online The 11th ASEAN Military Operations Meeting (AMOM-11) was held via videoconference on March 10 under the chair of Brigadier General Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abd, Joint Force Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.