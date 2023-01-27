Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.thestar.com.my/)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian police have confiscated 149 kg of crystal methamphetamine smuggled through the waters north of Sumatra Island and arrested six suspects.



According to chief of the National Police's anti-narcotics division Krisno Siregar, five people were arrested on January 22 when a fishing ship carrying them entered the waters of Aceh province.



Four sacks and a fiber box containing 149 kg of methamphetamine were seized, Siregar said.



Tarmizi (alias Tambi), who was arrested the same day in West Java, directed the five to smuggle methamphetamine.



Further investigation is underway to find the root of this drug trafficking ring./.