Indonesia speaks highly of Vietnam’s digital economy
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has spoken highly of Vietnam’s digital economy which grew by 16 percent in 2020.
Addressing an online workshop held by Indonesia’s e-commerce company Bukalapak and Microsoft on March 8, Minister Luhut highlighted the growth of his country’s digital economy of double digits along with ASEAN countries such as Malaysia and Singapore.
Even though Indonesia is still behind Vietnam, he said.
According to the Minister, the digital economy is strongly developing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the digital economy in Southeast Asia grew 5 percent in 2020, with gross merchandise value of 105 billion USD.
Minister Luhut said according to data from the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020, Indonesia is rank first in the world based on the value of the digital ecosystem. The value of Indonesia's digital ecosystem, amounting to USD 26.3 billion or equivalent to 376.09 trillion rupiah.
He attributed the achievements to sound cooperation between the government and the academic circle and private sector./.
