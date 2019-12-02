Indonesia targets 50,000 foreign tourists to Komodo island a year
Indonesia has targeted 50,000 foreign visits to Komodo Island and a revenue of at least 600 billion rupiah (42.5 million USD) a year.
Komodo island in Indonesia (Photo: Internet)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has targeted 50,000 foreign visits to Komodo Island and a revenue of at least 600 billion rupiah (42.5 million USD) a year.
The East Nusa Tenggara provincial government is developing an online ticketing system for the Komodo National Park, the world’s remaining natural habitat of Komodo dragons, and proposing a year-long pass to an island with biggest Komodo population for foreign visitors at 1,000 USD.
The online system is expected to be put into operation in next year in order to attract more foreign visitors to the island and increase the regional government’s tourism revenues.
On September 30, the Indonesian government decided to cancel the planned shutdown of Komodo Island as the population of the rare lizard Komodo remain stable.
Last year, more than 176,000 tourists visited the Komodo National Park.
Currently, Komodo dragons in the park that covers three islands of Komodo, Rinca and Gili Motang number 2,897, according to the data issued by the Indonesian Environment and Forestry Ministry./.
