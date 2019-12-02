World Malaysia: draft defence white paper discussed Malaysia’s Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu presented the draft defence white paper at the parliament on December 2.

World Many shops in Thailand to stop providing plastic bags The Thai Retailers Association said on December 2 that around 75 shops agreed to stop providing plastic bags from January 1.

ASEAN Japan promises 3 billion USD in development funding for ASEAN Japan has promised 3 billion USD in investment and loans to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to boost development in the region, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was quoted by Kyodo News as saying.