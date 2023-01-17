Indonesia to host World Hydropower Congress 2023
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is scheduled to host the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali, from October 31 to November 2 under the theme “Powering Sustainable Growth”.
The congress is a flagship activity for policymakers inside and outside the hydropower industry to support energy security and achieve net zero emissions globally, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif said on the sidelines of a recent meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.
Tasrif said that the congress will generate high-level policy statements, recommendations, and commitments that impact the sustainable growth of hydropower globally.
Participants will discuss efforts to promote renewable energy and the development of future industries through hydropower plants, the handling of environmental and social issues, as well as the strengthening of climate resilience to tackle drought and flood.
WHC 2023 also represents an effort to convey the Indonesian Government's commitment to achieving net zero emissions and position the country as a leader in advancing sustainable hydropower plants for phasing out coal, according to the official.
WHC is an event held by the International Hydropower Association every two years. The result of this congress will be brought to the next UN climate change conference (COP)./.
