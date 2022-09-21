Indonesia to spend over 6 billion USD to ensure food security in 2023
The Indonesian Finance Ministry is planning to disburse 95 trillion Rp (6.32 billion USD) in budget funds to support national food security in 2023.
People buy food at a market in Aceh province of Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) -
"In the field of food security, we will set aside 95 trillion Rp to encourage food access and quality," Director General of Budget at the Finance Ministry Isa Rachmatawarta informed at a working meeting with the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives (DPR) on September 20.
According to Rachmatawarta, the 2023 food security budget will mainly be used to increase the productivity of strategic food commodities and encourage the creation of competitive human resources in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.
In addition, it will be used to promote the utilization of technology and data, the development of an innovation climate, the improvement of the national logistics system, and the transformation of the sustainable food system.
The food security fund will be allocated to several ministries, including the Agriculture Ministry, the Maritime and Fisheries Ministry, the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, and the National Development Planning Ministry/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas)./.