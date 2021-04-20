Indonesia to start “Silicon Valley” project in May
Budiman Sudjatmiko, Chief Executive of the Kiniku Bintang Raya KSO – one of the two state-owned companies joining the “Algorithm Hill” (Silicon Valley) project of Indonesia, said that the project’s groundbreaking will take place after this year's Eid al-Fitr or mid-May.
Budiman Sudjatmiko, Chief Executive of the Kiniku Bintang Raya KSO (Source: kumparan.com)
Budiman said to realise Indonesia’s version of Silicon Valley development in Cikidang district in West Java with five priority technology research programmes, 1 billion EUR (1.2 billion USD) has been prepared.
Once everything is settled and the budget is also okay, his firm will start the project, he affirmed.
Covering an area of 888 hectares, the project will be implemented by PT Kiniku Bintang Raya, a joint venture of PT Kiniku Nusa Kreasi and PT Bintang Raya Lokalestari established on April 7, 2021.
It is scheduled to be completed within 11 years, focusing on manufacturing unmanned aircraft and nano satellites./.