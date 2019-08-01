Indonesian Navy sailors watch as a US combat ship arrives in Indonesia's Tanjung Perak port in the 2019 CARAT joint exercise (Photo: www.dvidshub.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – Naval forces of Indonesia and the US launched the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) joint exercise on August 1.



The annual exercise is taking place offshore Indonesia’s East Java province until August 7. Three naval vessels of Indonesia and six of the US are joining the drill.



The countries’ navies will carry out various activities, including symposiums on security and medical issues, and repair of an elementary school. The two sides will also exchange experience in search and rescue skills at sea.



Indonesia participated in the CARAT for the first time in 1995. The drill is part of bilateral exercises between the US naval force and nine counterparts in South and Southeast Asia, which aims to solve joint maritime security priorities and enhance cooperation as well as combatant coordination ability among the forces.



Besides Indonesia, other CARAT participants are Bangladesh, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, and Timor-Leste.-VNA