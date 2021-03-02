Indonesian Consulate General works to promote investment in Dong Nai
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City said it will work as a bridge helping Indonesian firms to invest in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Hanif Salim, Indonesian Consul General, on March 1 visited Dong Nai to explore investment projects in the locality.
Speaking at a working session with local leaders, Hanif Salim said Indonesia’s investment in the province remains limited and is yet to match potential of both sides.
Located in the southern key economic region, Dong Nai has posted high, stable economic growth over the past year.
The province has established 32 industrial parks, of which 31 are operational, attracting 1,533 FDI projects from 45 countries and territories, with total registered capital amounting to 31.8 billion USD.
Indonesia contributes two projects worth 12 million USD./.