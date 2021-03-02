Business Trade surplus from agro-forestry-fisheries hit 1.37 mln USD in two months Import-export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products hit nearly 11 billion USD in the first two months of 2021, resulting in 1.37 million USD in trade surplus, up 28.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Switzerland-Vietnam business group debuts The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has recently held a ceremony to launch the non-profit Switzerland-Vietnam business group (SVBG), which aims at promoting exchanges and investment and trade cooperation between enterprises of the two nations.

Business Reference exchange rate goes up on March 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on March 2, up 6 VND from the previous day.