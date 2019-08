Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– At least four people died and 31 others were missing when their fishing boat sank in waters off Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province on Borneo island, local media reported on August 2.There were believed to be 37 people on board the vessel, four of whom had been found dead and two of whom had survived.The cause of the accident has not yet been identified.Relevant forces are continuing search and rescue efforts. - VNA