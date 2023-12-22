World Thailand promotes AI application The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry of Thailand has outlined its “quick wins AI & cloud policy” to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and support domestic AI technology providers.

World Dengue cases in Laos keep increasing Although it is now the dry season in Laos, the number of dengue fever cases in the country continues to increase, according to its Ministry of Health.

World Indonesia to transfer more than 30,000 police to new capital Indonesia’s National Police (Polri) is planning to gradually move 30,878 personnel to the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan province, according to National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

World Singapore recommends people maintain COVID-19 booster shots Singapore's latest spike in COVID-19 cases may be starting to peak but the public needs to stay up to date on vaccinations, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on December 21.