Indonesian President signs regulation on gov’t food reserves
President Joko Widodo speaks to traders after providing social assistance at Klandasan Market (Source: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) -
President Regulation No. 125/2022 posted recently on the website of the State Secretariat emphasised the need to master and manage the CPP to maintain food availability cross the country.
Certain staple foods that are designated to store include rice, corn, soybeans, onions, chilies, poultry meat, poultry eggs, ruminant meat, consumption sugar, cooking oil, and fish.
However, the President can determine other types of food as CPP as per Article 3 of the regulation. Article 3 of regulation also states that the first stage of CPP implementation is for rice, corn, and soybeans.
According to the regulation, the government can distribute CPP to tackle food shortages, price fluctuations, natural disasters, social disasters, and emergencies./.