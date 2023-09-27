Indonesian resort island to use tourist tax for waste management, cultural preservation
The Bali administration has said that funds collected from a tax of 150,000 IDR (10 USD) per person to be levied from all foreign tourists starting next year will be used for waste management and cultural preservation programs.
At Kuta beach, Bali (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Bali administration has said that funds collected from a tax of 150,000 IDR (10 USD) per person to be levied from all foreign tourists starting next year will be used for waste management and cultural preservation programs.
During a working session with Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry Secretary Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani on September 25, Bali acting governor Mahendra Jaya said Bali will use the revenue from the tourist tax for the purposes, adding that the tourism activities in Bali have resulted in waste piling up on the resort island.
Meanwhile, cultural preservation is another important part of Bali tourism since culture is the backbone of tourism to the island, he said.
With the improvement of waste management and cultural preservation programs because of the additional funding from the tourist tax, Bali can maintain its status as a world-class tourist destination for its environment and culture, the Bali acting governor stressed.
The island’s administration had previously canceled a plan to impose a 10 USD tax on foreign tourists. The initial plan, which was announced in 2019, could not be implemented, in part because of legal reasons.
In July, the Bali administration said the tax scheme will be carried out from 2024.
According to the Bali provincial administration data, at least 3.4 million foreign tourists visited Bali as of August this year, with Australians being the largest tourist group in Bali. The administration expects to welcome a total of 5.5 million foreign tourists to Bali by the end of this year.
In late May, the Bali administration announced a set of dos and don’ts for tourists following a string of incidents in which tourists disrespected Bali’s predominantly Hindu culture. Some expectations of tourists include respect for the sanctity of temples, religious effigies and symbols, wearing appropriate clothing in public areas and polite behavior in public. The tourists are forbidden from climbing sacred trees, performing actions that desecrate sanctified places or religious symbols and from entering the main part of temples, unless they are praying./.